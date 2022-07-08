Jessa Duggar Speaks Out Amid Rumor She Was Snubbed From Jill's Baby Shower

Jill Duggar Dillard is the "rebel" of the Duggar family, but she and her sister Jessa Duggar Seewald share a strong bond. They are close in age, and were both victims of their brother Josh. However, Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, have pushed back against family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar, even getting a lawyer to recoup the money owed from working on the TLC reality television series. And after Jill revealed it had been years since she visited her parents' house, fans knew the Duggar family rift with Jill was real.

In a 2020 interview with The U.S. Sun, Derick spilled, "Our visitation to the Duggar house has been restricted, and that is where they and their spouses hang out, we have not been able to see other family as much as we would like." He also revealed that his wife had to get Jim Bob's permission to help Jessa during the birth of Ivy, her third baby. Jill and Dereck met Jessa and Ben's newest baby two months after she was born. In September 2021, Jill shared an Instagram Story with a photo of her and hubby Derek holding baby Fern (via People). It was the first meet-and-greet with Jessa and Ben's littlest Seewald, and Jill wrote, "We finally got to meet this cutie last night. Thanks @jessaseewald & @ben_seewald for filling my baby snuggles tank."

Now, Jessa is hitting back at rumors she was snubbed from Jill's recent baby shower.