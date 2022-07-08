Jessa Duggar Speaks Out Amid Rumor She Was Snubbed From Jill's Baby Shower
Jill Duggar Dillard is the "rebel" of the Duggar family, but she and her sister Jessa Duggar Seewald share a strong bond. They are close in age, and were both victims of their brother Josh. However, Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, have pushed back against family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar, even getting a lawyer to recoup the money owed from working on the TLC reality television series. And after Jill revealed it had been years since she visited her parents' house, fans knew the Duggar family rift with Jill was real.
In a 2020 interview with The U.S. Sun, Derick spilled, "Our visitation to the Duggar house has been restricted, and that is where they and their spouses hang out, we have not been able to see other family as much as we would like." He also revealed that his wife had to get Jim Bob's permission to help Jessa during the birth of Ivy, her third baby. Jill and Dereck met Jessa and Ben's newest baby two months after she was born. In September 2021, Jill shared an Instagram Story with a photo of her and hubby Derek holding baby Fern (via People). It was the first meet-and-greet with Jessa and Ben's littlest Seewald, and Jill wrote, "We finally got to meet this cutie last night. Thanks @jessaseewald & @ben_seewald for filling my baby snuggles tank."
Now, Jessa is hitting back at rumors she was snubbed from Jill's recent baby shower.
Jessa Duggar is 'angry' about the 'false' rumors about Jill's baby shower
On July 7, Amy Duggar King posted snaps of her cousin Jill Duggar Dillard's baby shower. King wrote on Instagram, "It was an honor to host your baby shower, Jill!! You are beautiful inside and out and deserved to be loved on!!" Jessa Duggar Seewald commented, "It was so fun celebrating this new life!" But then haters began trolling Jessa about why there were no photos of her or any of the Duggar family from Jill's shower.
The 29-year-old mom hit back at the haters in a now-deleted comment captured via screenshot. "These rumors make me angry, and I'm here to put a stop to it," Jessa blasted the trolls. "The narrative these kinds of comments put forward is a false one. Simply not true."Jessa explained that "pretty much everyone else was out of town whether for a wedding, family reunion, or beach trip" at the time of the baby shower and added, "Summertime is busy, and you cannot always coordinate 19+ schedules." Jessa ended her rant against the trolls by saying all of the Duggars "love [Jill] dearly and she knows that."
But Jessa's troll-smashing was met with doubt on the Duggar subreddit. One Redditor commented, "Jessa's response is literally 'our family has so many d**n baby showers we can't possibly attend them all but we were totally there.'" Another Redditor posted, "Interesting they seem to all come together for other events but when it's Jill, they're suddenly super busy."