The Tragic Death Of F Troop Star Larry Storch
Veteran actor Larry Storch has died at the age of 99, New York Post reported. In his lengthy career, spanning through five decades, Storch racked up more than 240 acting credits, per IMDb. According to People, Storch made his acting debut in the 1951 film "The Prince Who Was a Thief," before going on to make a name for himself as a stellar act in the industry.
Born in 1923 and known for that distinct Bronx accent, Storch is most popular for his roles as Glenn Purcell in the 1974 film "Airport 1975," Texas Jack in the 1965 film "The Great Race," and Corporal Randolph Agarn in "F Troop," which NY Post referred to as a "short-lived Civil War sitcom." Per Variety, Storch also has a stint on CBS' children's show "The Ghost Busters," where he appeared alongside Forrest Tucker — his co-star on "F Troop."
In addition to his work in film and television, Storch also had relative success as a stage actor, an impressionist, and a voice actor. If you call Larry Storch a master of all trades, guess you won't be exactly wrong!
Larry Storch was called a 'Hollywood icon' on Twitter
Fans first learned of Larry Storch's death in a July 8 post shared on his Facebook page. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight," the post read. "We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn't want you to cry over his passing." Expectedly, fans trooped to the comments section, paying tributes and sharing their condolences.
Similarly, fans on Twitter spared no words in expressing their devastation over Storch's tragic death. "99 years old. A Hollywood icon. Funny and gracious, right to the end. You shall be missed Larry Storch," wrote actor and voice-over artist Dave Gold. " I'm so very sad to read that Larry Storch has passed away," another person tweeted, before acknowledging the actor's legacy and body of work which "will continue to bring laughs and happiness to us all." The same fan noted how much Storch was "looking forward to his 100th birthday."
Per People, Storch is survived by his 75-year-old daughter Candace Herman. A cause of death has yet to be announced.