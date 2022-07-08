The Tragic Death Of F Troop Star Larry Storch

Veteran actor Larry Storch has died at the age of 99, New York Post reported. In his lengthy career, spanning through five decades, Storch racked up more than 240 acting credits, per IMDb. According to People, Storch made his acting debut in the 1951 film "The Prince Who Was a Thief," before going on to make a name for himself as a stellar act in the industry.

Born in 1923 and known for that distinct Bronx accent, Storch is most popular for his roles as Glenn Purcell in the 1974 film "Airport 1975," Texas Jack in the 1965 film "The Great Race," and Corporal Randolph Agarn in "F Troop," which NY Post referred to as a "short-lived Civil War sitcom." Per Variety, Storch also has a stint on CBS' children's show "The Ghost Busters," where he appeared alongside Forrest Tucker — his co-star on "F Troop."

In addition to his work in film and television, Storch also had relative success as a stage actor, an impressionist, and a voice actor. If you call Larry Storch a master of all trades, guess you won't be exactly wrong!