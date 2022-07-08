Lisa Rinna's Feud With The RHODubai Cast Reaches An Unexpected Conclusion
Lisa Rinna is such a powerful Real Housewife that she's managed to expand her feuding beyond the confines of the Beverly Hills and into the cast of "The Real Housewives of Dubai." The whole mess began when Rinna, reacting to a feud between her co-stars Garcelle Beauvais and Diana Jenkins, wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story (via Today), "We fight on our show if we fight with Garcelle we are all of a sudden called a racist." In a second slide, Rinna added, "And if you are just so triggered by our show and a lot of you p*****s are Go watch [Real Housewives of] Dubai."
As you might expect, this did not go over well with the Dubai 'Wives, including Chanel Ayan who tweeted, "Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back! Keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth." Hooooboy. We know how much "Real Housewives fans" love drama, so keep scrolling to see how this one plays out.
Lisa Rinna backed off
Lisa Rinna ultimately backed off after her spat with the "Real Housewives of Dubai" crew. Rinna is known for occasionally running her mouth a little too much, and occasionally she really will take responsibility. Taking to the notes app (where else?), Rinna responded to the criticism of her Instagram Story, saying she never meant for her comments to be taken the way they were. Her statement, posted to Twitter, continued, "I just had the opportunity to have a lovely chat with Caroline Brooks. Caroline, thank you for the open dialogue and conversation." Rinna continued her Twitter apology tour by adding that she'd also talked with other Dubai Housewives Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan.
For her part, Brooks then tweeted, "I explained how we felt by that post and why it could be taken differently based on how it was written and she apologized. I don't hold grudges." Brooks added in another tweet, "We are all entitled to our feelings so I totally understand of some of you aren't ready to forgive and move on. I certainly encourage you to though because holding a grudge and hate is too strong of a burden to carry."
So it looks like that is the end of the cross-continental "Housewives" feuding. Or, as Rinna tweeted, "And ... scene."