Lisa Rinna's Nasty Fight With The Stars Of RHODubai Fully Explained

Over the last decade, the ladies of the "Real Housewives" franchise have brought drama and scandals to our TV screens. From messy divorces to eye-opening fights, longtime fans have consistently immersed themselves in their gag-worthy shenanigans. However, one of the most dramatic and beloved iterations of the franchise is none other than "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Set in California's most recognized zip code, the show follows the fabulous lives of Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Lisa Rinna.

While the show has been full of jaw-dropping moments, including Girardi's ongoing legal issues and Kemsley's traumatic robbery, the series has showcased the crumbling relationship between Beauvais and Rinna. Before landing on the show, the two actors shared a decades-long friendship (per Bravo's The Daily Dish). However, the cracks in their relationship began to show after Rinna's drama with former castmate and friend Denise Richards. During the Season 11 premiere, Beauvais revealed she didn't trust the "Melrose Place" star, as reported by Page Six.

Their friendship continued to face roadblocks after the "Coming 2 America" star said Rinna had an issue with her talking about race on the show. "Someone told me that you said that I should have never brought race into this show," Beauvais revealed during the Season 11 reunion (via People). While the two have seemingly resolved their issue, it looks like Rinna is back in the hot seat for discussing race, Beauvais, and the "Real Housewives of Dubai."