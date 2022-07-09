Survey Reveals Who Fans Think Is The Messiest Kardashian Ex And It's Not Even Close

Like many aspects of the Kardashians' lives, their romantic relationships are also put on full display. The famous family — namely Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian — have all had their romantic quarrels showcased on their popular reality shows. From Kim's tumultuous divorce from rapper Kanye "Ye" West, to Rob's impending legal battle with his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, the Kardashian are no strangers to public drama. When speaking about their highly publicized lives and relationships, the reality stars explained that obtaining privacy is difficult.

"It's hard to live your life on a reality show and then say I want certain things to be private," Kim told ABC correspondent Robin Roberts (via People). Roberts also sat down with Khloé and asked the Good American founder what type of relationships the Kardashians were looking for. "I think at the end of the day all of us just aspired to have like blissfulness," Khloe said, adding, "We want to be happy and we want to feel safe."

Now, fans of "The Kardashians" stars are speaking out for themselves and revealing who they think has the messiest ex-lover.