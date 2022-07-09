Survey Reveals Who Fans Think Is The Messiest Kardashian Ex And It's Not Even Close
Like many aspects of the Kardashians' lives, their romantic relationships are also put on full display. The famous family — namely Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian — have all had their romantic quarrels showcased on their popular reality shows. From Kim's tumultuous divorce from rapper Kanye "Ye" West, to Rob's impending legal battle with his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, the Kardashian are no strangers to public drama. When speaking about their highly publicized lives and relationships, the reality stars explained that obtaining privacy is difficult.
"It's hard to live your life on a reality show and then say I want certain things to be private," Kim told ABC correspondent Robin Roberts (via People). Roberts also sat down with Khloé and asked the Good American founder what type of relationships the Kardashians were looking for. "I think at the end of the day all of us just aspired to have like blissfulness," Khloe said, adding, "We want to be happy and we want to feel safe."
Now, fans of "The Kardashians" stars are speaking out for themselves and revealing who they think has the messiest ex-lover.
Kanye West takes the messy cake
In a survey of 574 Nicki Swift readers, Kanye "Ye" West was selected as the messiest of all the Kardashians' lovers, and that may (or may not) be surprising to some.
Ye and Kim Kardashian were married for six years, officially ending their union in June. The couple's split became even more contentious when Ye unleashed a social media firestorm on Kim and her new beau, Pete Davidson. Ye scored an overwhelming 223 (38.85%) of the votes in this survey, over 100 more than the second-place winner, Blac Chyna. The model, who recently settled a revenge porn lawsuit against Rob Kardashian, received 101 votes (17.60%). Rounding out the top three is Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter, True, Tristan Thompson. 97 readers selected Thompson, who has cheated on Khloé a number of times, as the messiest of messy exes.
Khloe's ex-fiancé, Lamar Odom, scored the second lowest number of votes, with 96 votes (16.72%). While Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's former boyfriend and father of her children, came in last, with 57 (9.93%).