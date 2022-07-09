Kirsten Dunst And Jesse Plemons Just Took A Big Step In Their Relationship

Kirsten Dunst has been in and around the entertainment industry since her diaper days. According to Town & Country, the actor started modeling at age three, and made her film debut in Woody Allen's "New York Stories" trilogy at six. However, Dunst's career skyrocketed after her family moved to Los Angeles. She was 11 when she had to kiss 30-year-old Brad Pitt during filming of "Interview with the Vampire." Dunst told Vanity Fair of the experience that it was "weird," and she "was not very into it."

The actor struggled with fame, however, and entered rehab in 2008 at the age of 25. Despite her hard-partying reputation, Dunst shared that she'd sought treatment for her mental health. "It's hard to talk about such a personal thing, but it is important to share too," Dunst told The Sunday Times. "Depression is pretty serious and should not be gossiped about," she added.

Being an A-lister comes with a string of high-profile romances, and Dunst had to kiss some frogs (and Pitt) before meeting her prince. Per E! News, she dated Tobey Maguire, then her "Spider-Man" love interest — which caused tension between Maguire and James Franco. "I had a crush on Kirsten," Franco admitted to Playboy (via Daily Star). "Tobey was mad at me for a while." Next were Jake Gyllenhaal, musician Johnny Borrell, drummer Jason Boesel, and co-star Garrett Hedlund. But, when Dunst scored her gig in the TV adaptation of "Fargo," per Indiewire, she also scored her prince. She began dating Jesse Plemons in 2016, and the couple fell hard and fast. It's been a whirlwind romance, and they've just taken a big step in their relationship.