Kirsten Dunst And Jesse Plemons Just Took A Big Step In Their Relationship
Kirsten Dunst has been in and around the entertainment industry since her diaper days. According to Town & Country, the actor started modeling at age three, and made her film debut in Woody Allen's "New York Stories" trilogy at six. However, Dunst's career skyrocketed after her family moved to Los Angeles. She was 11 when she had to kiss 30-year-old Brad Pitt during filming of "Interview with the Vampire." Dunst told Vanity Fair of the experience that it was "weird," and she "was not very into it."
The actor struggled with fame, however, and entered rehab in 2008 at the age of 25. Despite her hard-partying reputation, Dunst shared that she'd sought treatment for her mental health. "It's hard to talk about such a personal thing, but it is important to share too," Dunst told The Sunday Times. "Depression is pretty serious and should not be gossiped about," she added.
Being an A-lister comes with a string of high-profile romances, and Dunst had to kiss some frogs (and Pitt) before meeting her prince. Per E! News, she dated Tobey Maguire, then her "Spider-Man" love interest — which caused tension between Maguire and James Franco. "I had a crush on Kirsten," Franco admitted to Playboy (via Daily Star). "Tobey was mad at me for a while." Next were Jake Gyllenhaal, musician Johnny Borrell, drummer Jason Boesel, and co-star Garrett Hedlund. But, when Dunst scored her gig in the TV adaptation of "Fargo," per Indiewire, she also scored her prince. She began dating Jesse Plemons in 2016, and the couple fell hard and fast. It's been a whirlwind romance, and they've just taken a big step in their relationship.
Jesse Plemons put a ring on it
The transformation of Kirsten Dunst from child star to adult played out publicly. She'd had her share of struggles and hot Hollywood romances over the years; however, when Dunst met her "Fargo" co-star Jesse Plemons, she knew she'd found her happily ever after.
"I didn't remember saying this, but one of my best friends told me that I said to her that 'I will know this man for the rest of my life. I just know it,'" Dunst told the Los Angeles Times, while Plemons told The New York Times, "I knew she would be in my life for a long time." They started dating in 2016, got engaged in 2017, and welcomed their first child in 2018. In 2021, Dunst revealed some big news — they were expecting again. She proudly showed off her baby bump in a photoshoot for W Magazine.
Per Page Six, Dunst and Plemons took the final step in their relationship in July 2022 when they wed at the GoldenEye Hotel and Resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Dunst admitted she'd wanted to wait until she wasn't expecting before tying the knot. "I'm not going to get married when I'm pregnant. I want to have fun and have a drink. I mean, we're paying for this wedding. I'm paying for the bar! I want to enjoy it," she told Net-a-Porter. Congrats to the happy couple!