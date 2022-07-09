Dancing With The Stars Fans Have Spoken And Chosen Their Favorite Pro

"Dancing with the Stars" is one of the longest running reality competition shows. The series began back in 2005 and has seen a lot of changes over the years from to the hosts, the pro dancers and even the number of different celebrity competitors who have waltzed in the hopes of winning the coveted Mirror Ball. But as many fans probably already know, "Dancing with the Stars" is a lot tougher than it looks with long hours of grueling practices, unimaginable wardrobe changes and even the dark secrets that some of the pros have tried to hide.

Dancer Cheryl Burke admitted that she wasn't always sober when she was supposed to be. Speaking about her sobriety, she recalled to Us Weekly, "I remember messing up on my own choreography ... I butchered my own routine when I'm supposed to be there for the celebrity." Meanwhile, some other pros have just felt like it was time for them to hang up their dancing shoes. Explaining why he didn't want to return to the show in 2021, Val Chmerkovskiy told ET, "Life is dynamic." He also said there were "no burned bridges," leaving a smidgen of hope that he might return to "DWTS" sometime in the future.

And while there certainly has been a revolving door of pro dancers that have worked the cha cha once last time before calling it quits, a new poll by Nicki Swift suggests that some fans love their favorite pro dancers more than others.