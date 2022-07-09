Dancing With The Stars Fans Have Spoken And Chosen Their Favorite Pro
"Dancing with the Stars" is one of the longest running reality competition shows. The series began back in 2005 and has seen a lot of changes over the years from to the hosts, the pro dancers and even the number of different celebrity competitors who have waltzed in the hopes of winning the coveted Mirror Ball. But as many fans probably already know, "Dancing with the Stars" is a lot tougher than it looks with long hours of grueling practices, unimaginable wardrobe changes and even the dark secrets that some of the pros have tried to hide.
Dancer Cheryl Burke admitted that she wasn't always sober when she was supposed to be. Speaking about her sobriety, she recalled to Us Weekly, "I remember messing up on my own choreography ... I butchered my own routine when I'm supposed to be there for the celebrity." Meanwhile, some other pros have just felt like it was time for them to hang up their dancing shoes. Explaining why he didn't want to return to the show in 2021, Val Chmerkovskiy told ET, "Life is dynamic." He also said there were "no burned bridges," leaving a smidgen of hope that he might return to "DWTS" sometime in the future.
And while there certainly has been a revolving door of pro dancers that have worked the cha cha once last time before calling it quits, a new poll by Nicki Swift suggests that some fans love their favorite pro dancers more than others.
Fan favorite Cheryl Burke can't stop and won't stop dancing
In a poll conducted by Nicki Swift, 28.92% (166) of readers responded that Cheryl Burke is their favorite "Dancing with the Stars" pro. Emma Slater landed in second place with 21.43% (123) of voters saying that she's their favorite, while 20.91% (120) of readers can't get enough of Val Chmerkovskiy on the dance floor. Artem Chigvintsev came in at fourth with 14.98% (86) of the vote and Alan Bertsen fell right behind him with 13.76% (79) of readers saying that he's the pro that they love the most.
That said, Cheryl Burke recently revealed that she's just as excited as her fans are about all the changes that "Dancing with the Stars" will have now that the hit reality competition show is moving to Disney+. She told Us Weekly on June 28, "Now the west coast can vote in real-time. I'm excited for the show possibilities over at Disney+ and am daydreaming about how we're going to pull of quick changes and set changes with no commercial breaks!" In other words, it's going to be a great new beginning for all. Maybe Chmerkovskiy will come back, too? Here's to hoping!