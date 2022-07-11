The Truth About Cardi B Supposedly Attacking One Of Her Fans During A Concert

Cardi B is booked and busy. Over the past weekend, the "I Like It" hitmaker headlined Wireless Festival in the U.K. On July 8, she played to thousands of fans in London at Finsbury Park while performing to a similar crowd in Birmingham at the NEC the following day, according to NME.

As soon as the rap star left the stage, Cardi's fanbase, also known as the Bardi Gang, took to social media to share their thoughts on her set. "Cardi B might be the greatest performer I've seen," one user tweeted. "The way Cardi has done 3 shows, she was full of energy at each one of them, and the crowd loved her. These days have been iconic," another person shared. "Cardi b is a superstar otherwise I don't see how you explain that," a third fan remarked.

Even though Cardi's performance garnered rave reviews, many were talking about an alleged fight that took place between the rapper and someone in the crowd at the London event. However, not everything was as it seemed.