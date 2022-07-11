Amanda Bynes Reportedly Has Sad Relationship News

After a rollercoaster relationship and creative partnership, Amanda Bynes has called off her engagement to Paul Michael. Though they no longer plan to marry, they are currently still in a relationship, according to sources close to the couple. Bynes and Michael announced their engagement back in 2020, but according to the source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, they decided to pump the brakes at some point in 2021. "They are still together as a couple, but they have put a pause on their engagement and wedding planning," the insider said. "They have gone through ups and downs together and personally, and realized they might have moved quickly, but they love each other and are still committed to one another."

Michael and Bynes have been there for each other through some of the more difficult times in their lives. They met at a sober living facility in 2020 and have been inseparable ever since, per Page Six. Right now, according to the source, the focus is on Bynes' health and building a stable future together. "She is sober, killing it and doing better than ever," the source explained, adding that Michael was also busy with law school.

This isn't the first time the relationship has grabbed headlines. In April 2022, Bynes accused Michael of relapsing in a since-deleted Instagram story, per E! News. The police got involved, but the situation was resolved quickly. Bynes later clarified that she was mistaken and Michael was still sober.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).