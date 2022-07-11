Insiders Can't Stop Gushing About Chris Rock's New Relationship With Lake Bell

There's a new celebrity couple to gush about. Rumors are blowing up about Chris Rock and Lake Bell's romance. In July 2022, an insider told ET Canada that Rock and Bell are dating. The source said, "It's a good sign when he's making time for someone while on tour." Yup, Rock has his plate full with his tour and upcoming comedy special. According to the insider, he's still making Bell a priority. Bell has also been busy. She's been working on the HBO Max TV show "Harley Quinn." Season 3 of the animated series comes out on July 28, per HBO.

In June 2022, the couple was caught on camera at a Cardinals baseball game in St. Louis, per TMZ. On the weekend of July 4, the rumored couple was spotted on numerous occasions. The two were seen dining together at Giorgio Baldi and Coast Restaurant in Santa Monica, California, per TMZ. Exclusive photos of the two can be seen on Page Six. A source told Hollywood Life, "[Chris and Lake] went out of their way not to get photographed together at first, but they're more comfortable now."

Although neither Rock nor Bell has confirmed the romance rumors, many fans are quick to assume they're a couple. Let's spill the tea on their alleged relationship and see what fans have to say.