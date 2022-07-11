Insiders Can't Stop Gushing About Chris Rock's New Relationship With Lake Bell
There's a new celebrity couple to gush about. Rumors are blowing up about Chris Rock and Lake Bell's romance. In July 2022, an insider told ET Canada that Rock and Bell are dating. The source said, "It's a good sign when he's making time for someone while on tour." Yup, Rock has his plate full with his tour and upcoming comedy special. According to the insider, he's still making Bell a priority. Bell has also been busy. She's been working on the HBO Max TV show "Harley Quinn." Season 3 of the animated series comes out on July 28, per HBO.
In June 2022, the couple was caught on camera at a Cardinals baseball game in St. Louis, per TMZ. On the weekend of July 4, the rumored couple was spotted on numerous occasions. The two were seen dining together at Giorgio Baldi and Coast Restaurant in Santa Monica, California, per TMZ. Exclusive photos of the two can be seen on Page Six. A source told Hollywood Life, "[Chris and Lake] went out of their way not to get photographed together at first, but they're more comfortable now."
Although neither Rock nor Bell has confirmed the romance rumors, many fans are quick to assume they're a couple. Let's spill the tea on their alleged relationship and see what fans have to say.
Chris Rock and Lake Bell share some similarities
Chris Rock and Lake Bell have a lot in common — beyond being celebrities. An industry source disclosed that they share intelligence and a sense of humor, per People. How does this manifest? Apparently, the two don't take themselves too seriously. The source told the outlet, "They create a storm of laughter when together and both are real people." Another insider told Hollywood Life, "Things are progressing. They have a lot of friends in common and she's one of the funniest people ever, so they're a great match."
People were quick to comment on this new romance via replies on Twitter, and there was a wide range of reactions. One person was not up to speed with the stand-up comedian's relationship status. They tweeted, "I thought Chris Rock was married? Am I wrong?" Fans jumped in and set the record straight. Rock was married to Malaak Compton-Rock but the two divorced in 2016.
Some people haven't gotten over the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars scandal and are carrying over the drama. One person replied, "KEEP MY WIFES NAME..." in reference to when Smith retaliated at Rock about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith, saying "Keep my wife's name out your f—ing mouth." Another user wrote, "Has he recovered from The Slap, yet? Anyone know?"
Someone even challenged the relationship rumors, saying, "They can't just be hanging out?" Hmm, this appears to be more than a platonic dynamic. Stay tuned.