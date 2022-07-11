Fellow Stars Are Defending Florence Pugh Over Her Controversial Dress Choice

Once again, Florence Pugh has been forced to defend her life choices to strangers on social media. The "Black Widow" star wore a sheer pink tulle Valentino gown at the fashion house's couture show in Rome on July 9, per HuffPost. Pugh's nipples were partially visible through the fabric... and the Internet had a lot to say about it.

In her July 10 Instagram clapback, Pugh acknowledged that she knew the dress would garner attention, writing, "Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing." Pugh added, "What's been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman's body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see," with many of these critics including their job titles "and work emails" in their public profiles.

Pugh also seemed frustrated by her can't-win situation, writing, "So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my 'tiny t**s.'... Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none?" Luckily, Pugh isn't fighting this battle alone. After publishing her response, some notable celebs are speaking out on her behalf.