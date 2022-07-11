The Tragic Death Of James Bond Composer Monty Norman

Back in 1962, producer Albert "Cubby" Broccoli approached Monty Norman with an offer that would ultimately change his life. Broccoli was amazed by Norman's work for the musical "Belle or The Ballad of Doctor Crippen," and asked him if he'd be interested in doing the score for his upcoming James Bond film "Dr. No," per Norman's official site. According to NME, Norman went on to create the James Bond theme ,which was interestingly inspired by a song the composer wrote a few years back titled "Good Sign, Bad Sign." In addition, Norman's theme for "Dr. No" was so well-received that the franchise ended up using it for every James Bond film.

"We recognized we needed a fresh, contemporary sound for the main theme, and in the up-and-coming young John Barry we found a wonderful arranger, so the whole thing worked very well," Norman said (via Variety).

According to The Guardian, Norman was married to actor Diana Coupland and together they share one child. After Coupland and Norman parted ways, he went on to marry Rina Caesari.