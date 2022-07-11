Johnny Depp Makes His Feelings About Amber Heard's Appeal Crystal Clear
The world watched in anxious anticipation as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard battled it out in court, the courtroom akin to a scene out of "Pirates of the Caribbean." Depp's Jack Sparrow and Heard's ... Barbosa? ... dueled for days on end, using the stand as their place of war. From recounting instances of physical abuse to playing disturbing audio messages, the players in the trial were quick to point the finger at their ex-spouse, and we all watched the presumed, mutually assured destruction like it was a daytime soap opera.
In a surprising turn of events — given how infrequently plaintiffs win defamation trials — Depp came out victorious, with the judge ruling that Heard fess up $10 million for compensatory damages and $5 million for punitive damages, per USA Today. And as the "Aquaman" actress sat in the courtroom awaiting the final verdict, Depp was in the United Kingdom performing with musician Jeff Beck, clearly displaying to the world that he was ready to get his life — and career — back on track.
In an interview with NBC's Savannah Guthrie following the high profile deliberations, Heard expressed her disappointment with the decision, telling Guthrie that her voice was taken away from her amid the trial.
"I'm scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity for this sort of silencing." Heard said in the interview when specifically asked if she thought Depp would ever sue her again. "Which is what I guess a defamation lawsuit is meant to do. It's meant to take your voice."
And while Heard made it clear she was nervous over future legal action taken by her ex, she herself filed paperwork to have the verdict tossed aside, clearing the way for a new defamation trial. Depp is clearly having none of it, and has made his stance on his ex-wife's legal ongoings crystal clear.
Johnny Depp's team refutes Amber Heard's efforts to redo the trial
While Johnny Depp is putting his career back on track, Amber Heard still wants justice to be served, as the verdict agreed upon in the original defamation trial was wrong in her eyes. As noted by Deadline, Heard's legal team jumped on the appeal train just as soon as the decision was handed down by the jury, with attorney Elaine Bredehoft doubling down on the assertion that Heard was "demonize[d]" by Depp's defense.
And although Heard is adamant that her true story was not presented in court, her ex-husband's legal team was quick to shoot her appeal down, stating that the actress "has identified no legitimate basis to set aside in any respect the jury's decision."
"The verdict was well supported by the overwhelming evidence, consistent with the law, and should not be set aside," the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star's legal team asserted in their filing documents. "Mr. Depp respectfully submits that the Court should deny Ms. Heard's Post-Trial Motions, which verge into the frivolous."
To make matters even more complicated for the "Aquaman" actress, Heard's insurance company — New York Marine and General Insurance — will not assist her in paying Depp the $10.4 million she owes him, even though she was counting on the insurance payout. Taking the matter to the courts system, New York Marine and General Insurance is battling Heard over responsibility, a lawsuit filed in California shows (per Yahoo! News). Depp has made it clear that he has no intention of going through yet another defamation trial, and Heard's legal battles are only growing.