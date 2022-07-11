Johnny Depp Makes His Feelings About Amber Heard's Appeal Crystal Clear

The world watched in anxious anticipation as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard battled it out in court, the courtroom akin to a scene out of "Pirates of the Caribbean." Depp's Jack Sparrow and Heard's ... Barbosa? ... dueled for days on end, using the stand as their place of war. From recounting instances of physical abuse to playing disturbing audio messages, the players in the trial were quick to point the finger at their ex-spouse, and we all watched the presumed, mutually assured destruction like it was a daytime soap opera.

In a surprising turn of events — given how infrequently plaintiffs win defamation trials — Depp came out victorious, with the judge ruling that Heard fess up $10 million for compensatory damages and $5 million for punitive damages, per USA Today. And as the "Aquaman" actress sat in the courtroom awaiting the final verdict, Depp was in the United Kingdom performing with musician Jeff Beck, clearly displaying to the world that he was ready to get his life — and career — back on track.

In an interview with NBC's Savannah Guthrie following the high profile deliberations, Heard expressed her disappointment with the decision, telling Guthrie that her voice was taken away from her amid the trial.

"I'm scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity for this sort of silencing." Heard said in the interview when specifically asked if she thought Depp would ever sue her again. "Which is what I guess a defamation lawsuit is meant to do. It's meant to take your voice."

And while Heard made it clear she was nervous over future legal action taken by her ex, she herself filed paperwork to have the verdict tossed aside, clearing the way for a new defamation trial. Depp is clearly having none of it, and has made his stance on his ex-wife's legal ongoings crystal clear.