Pete Davidson Just Landed Another New Job
Pete Davidson certainly looks like he's living his best life right now. Davidson and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian have proven that their love is for real time and time again over the course of their relationship. In fact, Davidson just debuted yet another tattoo dedicated to the reality television star. The funnyman has a new tattoo that says "Jasmine and Aladdin," which is in reference to the "Saturday Night Live" sketch he did with Kardashian, and also the first time that he shared a kiss with her, albeit in front of the cameras.
If that weren't enough, Davidson also landed an unexpected job as the new face of H&M's menswear collection. The Swedish clothing retailer said in a statement they picked Davidson as their new model because of "his self-confidence and play with personal style."
And now, it looks like Davidson has landed yet another job and it's one that some fans might say has the name Kardashian written all over it.
Pete Davidson is now the face of a new grooming company
Pete Davidson wants his fans to focus more on their personal grooming habits — or manscaping. According to People, Davidson is the new face of the intimate trimmer and groomer company, Manscaped. In a new ad, Davidson exclaims, "Let's show them how hairless we could be, boys," while also adding, "Presentation matters! Don't make me get specific 'cause I will." He jokes, "Shave it, baby."
For those who have been paying attention, personal grooming is also very important to the Kardashians. Khloé Kardashian hinted that her sister Kim Kardashian favors a landscaped look herself when she said in 2015 (via Hollywood Life), "I know Kim is completely bare, and now she says she wishes she still had a lil' somethin' going on but she lasered it all off."
Kim also told People (via Entertainment Tonight) that she was once self-conscious of the hair on her forehead. "If you Google 2008 or 2007, I had the craziest, hairiest hairline, so I did laser it. Everyone would just Photoshop it every time I did a photo shoot [anyway]," she said at the time. With that said, we imagine that Davidson and Kim are probably now bonding over their personal care routines. The couple that grooms together stays together, right?