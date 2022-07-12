Pete Davidson Just Landed Another New Job

Pete Davidson certainly looks like he's living his best life right now. Davidson and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian have proven that their love is for real time and time again over the course of their relationship. In fact, Davidson just debuted yet another tattoo dedicated to the reality television star. The funnyman has a new tattoo that says "Jasmine and Aladdin," which is in reference to the "Saturday Night Live" sketch he did with Kardashian, and also the first time that he shared a kiss with her, albeit in front of the cameras.

If that weren't enough, Davidson also landed an unexpected job as the new face of H&M's menswear collection. The Swedish clothing retailer said in a statement they picked Davidson as their new model because of "his self-confidence and play with personal style."

And now, it looks like Davidson has landed yet another job and it's one that some fans might say has the name Kardashian written all over it.