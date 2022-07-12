Nicki Minaj's Interaction With A Fan Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons

Nicki Minaj sparked chaos through Instagram Live. "Today was one of the best nights of my life, with one of the best crowds of my life," she said in the video (via Twitter). "Tomorrow, I've decided...I'mma do a meet and greet." She encouraged Barbz to meet her at Cafe Coco at noon the following day, and they certainly did.

Unfortunately, the event quickly got out of hand. As Minaj moved from the cafe to a new space, fans mobbed her car. She ended up tweeting, "Guys, if you don't get in a contained space they won't let me get out the cars." When things didn't calm down, a police officer eventually announced to disappointed fans that the rapper would not be returning. Before the cancellation, however, Minaj did have one interaction that certainly created a memorable experience for a fan.

In a now-deleted TikTok (via Page Six), one Barb showed himself attempting to take a selfie with the star, only to be shoved back. While the original poster noted that he was just happy Nicki touched him, Twitter had opinions to offer as well. "I don't blame her. give her some space," said one fan. Another writer wasn't convinced, however, writing, "It's still rude to push someone." If there's one winner in the whole situation, it's the cafe! Barbz flooded the restaurant with positive reviews, simply for its proximity to Nicki. A force to be reckoned with, indeed.