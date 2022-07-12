Nicki Minaj's Interaction With A Fan Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons
It's been four years since Nicki Minaj released her last album "Queen," but fans don't seem to have lost interest. The 39-year-old rapper recently headlined the Wireless Festival in London, and the Guardian reported the crowd was so excited it was a struggle for security to control them.
The enthusiasm present at the performance perhaps should've been no surprise. Minaj's fanbase, the Barbz, has been called a force of nature by Rolling Stone. They've historically been quick to offer support for all of Minaj's endeavors and have helped her fight online battles against trolls.
A recent Twitter video captured fans' love for the star, showing Barbz sprinting to meet Minaj inside a London cafe. Unfortunately, the high demand to see the star in such a small space quickly led things to go awry. In an act of desperation, Minaj had an interaction with one Barb that had some people raising their eyebrows — and it was all caught on camera.
Nicki Minaj shoved a fan at her meet and greet
Nicki Minaj sparked chaos through Instagram Live. "Today was one of the best nights of my life, with one of the best crowds of my life," she said in the video (via Twitter). "Tomorrow, I've decided...I'mma do a meet and greet." She encouraged Barbz to meet her at Cafe Coco at noon the following day, and they certainly did.
Unfortunately, the event quickly got out of hand. As Minaj moved from the cafe to a new space, fans mobbed her car. She ended up tweeting, "Guys, if you don't get in a contained space they won't let me get out the cars." When things didn't calm down, a police officer eventually announced to disappointed fans that the rapper would not be returning. Before the cancellation, however, Minaj did have one interaction that certainly created a memorable experience for a fan.
In a now-deleted TikTok (via Page Six), one Barb showed himself attempting to take a selfie with the star, only to be shoved back. While the original poster noted that he was just happy Nicki touched him, Twitter had opinions to offer as well. "I don't blame her. give her some space," said one fan. Another writer wasn't convinced, however, writing, "It's still rude to push someone." If there's one winner in the whole situation, it's the cafe! Barbz flooded the restaurant with positive reviews, simply for its proximity to Nicki. A force to be reckoned with, indeed.