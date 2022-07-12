Tony Rock Doesn't Hold Back His Feelings About Brother Chris' New Relationship With Lake Bell
Chris Rock and Lake Bell have been the surprising new couple of summer 2022. First spotted dining together over the Fourth of July weekend, a source told People at the time that the actors have been testing the romantic waters for a few weeks. "It's a pretty new relationship," the insider said, adding that the busy entertainers "see each other when they have time." After all, Bell has two children with ex Scott Campbell, whom the source described as "her first priority." With Rock continuing his Ego Death World Tour through the year, his tour dates have also interfered with his and Bell's meet-ups, per another source who later told People that the relationship has actually been budding for several months.
"I can't say how serious this romance is or what it will become because it is way too early," the latter source shared, adding that Rock and Bell appear strongly bonded through their "giant sense of humor." "They create a storm of laughter when together and both are real people," the insider gushed, calling the pairing "a good match."
Not one to stay silent in matters concerning the "Fargo" star, Chris' brother Tony Rock has offered his two cents on his sibling's new romance.
Tony Rock loves the curiosity about Chris Rock's love life
Tony Rock has an interesting take on brother Chris Rock's new relationship with actor Lake Bell. Speaking to TMZ on July, the comedian gushed about the underlying implications of tabloids covering Chris' love life. "As a brother, I'm very happy for him because, number one, nobody cares who the ugly guys are dating... So the fact that this is getting so much attention, I'm like, 'Damn, they must really think my brother's kind of handsome,'" Tony facetiously mused. "So, I'm happy for him to be in this new handsome light."
Tony admitted, however, that it was apparently too early in the relationship for Chris to have directly filled him in on Bell. "I don't know who she is," Tony confessed, continuing, "Is she an actress? ... I haven't met her." The "Think Like a Man" actor said he was "definitely looking forward" to meeting Bell when (or if) the time comes. For now, however, Tony is "just happy to see [Chris] happy" and was glad that people seemed to "have a favorable opinion of him nowadays."
Chris divorced ex-wife Malaak Compton Rock in 2016, publicly admitting since that his infidelity played a role. "I was a piece of s***," Rock admitted during a comedy gig in 2017, per Rolling Stone. Since then, he dated "Night School" star Megalyn Echikunwoke for four years until 2020, per Page Six, before being linked briefly to actor Carmen Ejogo, according to People.