Tony Rock Doesn't Hold Back His Feelings About Brother Chris' New Relationship With Lake Bell

Chris Rock and Lake Bell have been the surprising new couple of summer 2022. First spotted dining together over the Fourth of July weekend, a source told People at the time that the actors have been testing the romantic waters for a few weeks. "It's a pretty new relationship," the insider said, adding that the busy entertainers "see each other when they have time." After all, Bell has two children with ex Scott Campbell, whom the source described as "her first priority." With Rock continuing his Ego Death World Tour through the year, his tour dates have also interfered with his and Bell's meet-ups, per another source who later told People that the relationship has actually been budding for several months.

"I can't say how serious this romance is or what it will become because it is way too early," the latter source shared, adding that Rock and Bell appear strongly bonded through their "giant sense of humor." "They create a storm of laughter when together and both are real people," the insider gushed, calling the pairing "a good match."

Not one to stay silent in matters concerning the "Fargo" star, Chris' brother Tony Rock has offered his two cents on his sibling's new romance.