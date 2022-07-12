Tiger Woods Makes His Feelings On Greg Norman And LIV Golf Crystal Clear

Greg Norman made serious waves as the CEO of LIV Golf. The Saudi Arabian organization poached players from the PGA, and this led to serious tensions between the two golf governing bodies. Several PGA heavy hitters signed on with LIV for exorbitant sums including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau who signed deals worth a combined $400 million to $500 million, per Golf Digest's Dan Rapaport. DeChambeau was the last of that trio to sign with LIV, as he inked a $100 million deal with them on June 8.

Besides the jaw-dropping salary, DeChambeau's signing was so eyebrow-raising because it came shortly after the PGA announced that any players joining LIV would be barred from future events. Meanwhile, former PGA Tour great Norman praised DeChambeau. "He is passionate about the sport, innovative in his approach, and committed to pushing the boundaries in pursuit of excellence," Norman said in a statement on June 11, via Fox Sports. The golf legend believed the young player was advancing the sport. "He's not afraid to think outside the box and supports our mission of doing things differently to grow our game," he added.

The following month, July, the governing body of the British Open -– the R&A -– announced that Norman was disinvited from attending the Celebration of Champions event. In a statement, the R&A said Norman's attendance would detract from the event, per The Sydney Morning Herald. Shortly after, Tiger Woods offered his opinion on both Norman and LIV.