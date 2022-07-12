Tiger Woods Makes His Feelings On Greg Norman And LIV Golf Crystal Clear
Greg Norman made serious waves as the CEO of LIV Golf. The Saudi Arabian organization poached players from the PGA, and this led to serious tensions between the two golf governing bodies. Several PGA heavy hitters signed on with LIV for exorbitant sums including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau who signed deals worth a combined $400 million to $500 million, per Golf Digest's Dan Rapaport. DeChambeau was the last of that trio to sign with LIV, as he inked a $100 million deal with them on June 8.
Besides the jaw-dropping salary, DeChambeau's signing was so eyebrow-raising because it came shortly after the PGA announced that any players joining LIV would be barred from future events. Meanwhile, former PGA Tour great Norman praised DeChambeau. "He is passionate about the sport, innovative in his approach, and committed to pushing the boundaries in pursuit of excellence," Norman said in a statement on June 11, via Fox Sports. The golf legend believed the young player was advancing the sport. "He's not afraid to think outside the box and supports our mission of doing things differently to grow our game," he added.
The following month, July, the governing body of the British Open -– the R&A -– announced that Norman was disinvited from attending the Celebration of Champions event. In a statement, the R&A said Norman's attendance would detract from the event, per The Sydney Morning Herald. Shortly after, Tiger Woods offered his opinion on both Norman and LIV.
Tiger Woods thinks LIV Golf could hurt the game
In preparation for the British Open, Tiger Woods made it clear that his loyalties are with the PGA over LIV Golf, and backed the R&A's decision to disinvite Greg Norman. "I believe it's the right thing ... Greg has done some things that I don't think is in the best interest of our game," Woods said during a press conference at the event, via the New York Post. The 15-time major champion mentioned that Norman had previously tried to start a separate golf league in the '90s. "It didn't work then, and he's trying to make it work now."
Woods did not mince words while discussing the decision of fellow pros such as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson to join the Saudi Arabian organization. "The players who have chosen to go to LIV and to play there, I disagree with it," he told reporters, via the Post. Woods said he believed the ludicrously high paychecks would hurt the quality of golf. "What these players are doing for guaranteed money, what is the incentive to practice?" he added.
Norman admitted in June that LIV tried to lure Woods to join them. "Woods turned down a deal that was mind-blowingly enormous; we're talking about high nine digits," the man known as "The Shark," told The Washington Post. On July 9, Norman took exception to the R&A's decision to exclude him, and described it as "petty," per Australian Golf Digest.