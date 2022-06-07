Did Tiger Woods Just Walk Away From A Massive Paycheck?

It isn't a stretch to say that Tiger Woods is one of the most celebrated athletes of all time. He's tied for most wins in the PGA Tour, had video games named after him, and is one of the few golfers known by people who don't pay attention to the sport (even if it's more for his off-the-course behavior). In a true testament to his abilities, at one point golf organizers were attempting to "Tiger-proof" courses such as Augusta National to make tournaments harder for Woods and give his competition a better chance. Needless to say, it didn't work against the GOAT.

Over the past decade, Woods has faced several injuries, including a widely-publicized car accident. During his recovery, he didn't have the most optimistic view about recapturing his former glory. In 2021, he told Golf Digest, "I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day — never full time, ever again — but pick and choose [...] Pick and choose a few events a year." The golf legend continued, "It's an unfortunate reality, but it's my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it."

Woods returned to the field in April for the Masters Tournament, coming in 47th place, and recently pulled out of the U.S. Open. That said, he's still recognized as one of the most prolific golfers alive. Just this year, he turned down an exorbitant amount of money for a new venture that would surely reinvigorate things for him, but not without some controversy.