Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard's Family Just Got Even Bigger

Jill Duggar revealed a heartbreaking loss back in October 2021. The reality television star announced that as she and her husband Derick Dillard were expecting their third child together, she unfortunately suffered a miscarriage. The couple, who are also parents to their sons Israel and Samuel, blogged about their pregnancy test and miscarriage news on Duggar's Instagram account. She captioned her post with, "We recently found out we were expecting our third baby. We were thrilled! However, a few days later we started miscarrying."

A few months later, Duggar and Dillard announced that they were expecting once again. The new addition of their family forced the former "19 Kids & Counting" stars to make a major change to their living situation. Duggar once again took to Instagram to inform her followers that she and Dillard were moving on out and moving on up by moving to a new home. And now, the couple has shared even bigger news for their family.