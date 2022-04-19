Jill And Derick Dillard Are Making A Major Change To Their Living Situation

Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard of "Counting On" and "19 Kids and Counting" are navigating some major life changes in 2022, but it's all exciting and positive. Not only are Jill and Derick expecting another child, but they are doing something significant regarding their family home as well.

In February, Jill and Derick announced they were expecting another child, months after Jill suffered a miscarriage. The couple already has two sons, Israel and Samuel, and they revealed another boy will join the Dillard crew. In sharing the gender news via Instagram, Jill joked they were "Thinking maybe we should pad our house and turn it into a trampoline park" since they will have three boys. She also asked any boy mom followers to share all their best advice. Soon after the big pregnancy reveal, Jill shared a baby bump picture on her Instagram page and noted in the hashtags she was in her second trimester. Not only is the family expanding, but Derick recently passed the Arkansas bar exam after wrapping up law school in May 2021, noted People. That development apparently prompted another significant life change that the Dillards just announced.