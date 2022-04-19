Jill And Derick Dillard Are Making A Major Change To Their Living Situation
Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard of "Counting On" and "19 Kids and Counting" are navigating some major life changes in 2022, but it's all exciting and positive. Not only are Jill and Derick expecting another child, but they are doing something significant regarding their family home as well.
In February, Jill and Derick announced they were expecting another child, months after Jill suffered a miscarriage. The couple already has two sons, Israel and Samuel, and they revealed another boy will join the Dillard crew. In sharing the gender news via Instagram, Jill joked they were "Thinking maybe we should pad our house and turn it into a trampoline park" since they will have three boys. She also asked any boy mom followers to share all their best advice. Soon after the big pregnancy reveal, Jill shared a baby bump picture on her Instagram page and noted in the hashtags she was in her second trimester. Not only is the family expanding, but Derick recently passed the Arkansas bar exam after wrapping up law school in May 2021, noted People. That development apparently prompted another significant life change that the Dillards just announced.
The Dillard family is on the move
On April 19, Jill Duggar Dillard took to Instagram to share big news, and the post showed the family home with a "For Sale" sign in the front yard. "We are moving!!" she teased, urging fans to head to the Dillard Family blog for additional details. "We are sad to say goodbye to our very first home that we bought three years ago," she wrote. "We are moving for a new job Derick recently accepted and are super excited for new adventures!" She didn't reveal where the new job is or where they're moving yet, though.
Jill tagged the real estate company in her post, and the company isn't holding back on hyping the home. They held an open house on April 16, they teased on Instagram, and they noted the house was well-maintained and located in a quiet subdivision. The company added that the home wouldn't be on the market for long, and the real estate listing suggests that was indeed the case. The 4 bedroom home, which the Dillards built in 2019, already has a pending offer. According to Zillow, the Dillards listed and sold the house almost exactly three years to the day after initially buying it, and the home's value increased substantially during their three years living there. "19 Kids and Counting" fans will surely be anxious for additional scoop on both the move and the pending family expansion. Here's hoping all goes well for the Dillard crew!