Andy Cohen Has Complicated Thoughts About Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

Andy Cohen has a special relationship with all of the women who star on Bravo's "Real Housewives" shows, including Jen Shah. So you'd expect that he'd have complicated feelings on hearing the news that Shah had changed her plea to guilty.

Reacting to the news in real time on Radio Andy (via E! News), Cohen at first said, "All it means is she's changing her plea." He also explained that his personal relationship with Shah may make it hard for him to be objective. For instance, she had just sent Cohen a gift for his 2-month-old daughter, Lucy. "And I was like, 'Jen Shah, with everything you have going on, that you thought to send to send Lucy a gift ...' I just thought that was so nice of her," he told his co-host John Hill. Finally, Cohe added, "I don't know how to feel about this, Jen Shah pleading guilty."

In fairness to Cohen, he was caught off-guard with the news in this segment, and he hasn't been afraid to be tough on Shah in the past. At the "RHOSLC" reunion show, for instance, the Bravo host didn't back down when questioning Shah about the fraud allegations (via People). Shah said at the time that she was "innocent until proven guilty," but all of that seems to change now.