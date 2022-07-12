General Hospital Star Steve Burton Shares Sad Relationship News
Daytime television star Steve Burton has had more off-screen drama than on-screen these last several months. It all began back in November 2021, when he announced that he was leaving his role as Jason Morgan on "General Hospital," much to the shock of his fans. According to the New York Post, he was pink-slipped from the popular ABC soap for failing to comply with the network's vaccine mandate.
While he's managed to find a new soap home on the "Days of Our Lives" spin-off series "Beyond Salem," his personal life has been one headline-grabbing moment after another. That's because he was forced to clarify a few rumors after his wife Sheree Burton announced that she was pregnant in an Instagram Story. He took to his own Instagram account to write (via Page Six), "I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine." The couple has three children together: Jack, Brooklyn, and Makena.
And now it looks like Burton has made another huge move in his life. And this one is straight out of the pages of a soap opera.
Steve Burton has filed for divorce from his estranged wife Sheree
Soap opera star Steve Burton will soon be officially single. According to TMZ, the man is formerly known as "Stone Cold" by his General Hospital fans has officially called it quits with his estranged wife, Sheree Burton. The actor filed for divorce and listed March 1st as their official date of separation. He listed "irreconcilable differences" as his reason for the divorce. Burton is also seeking joint custody of their three children.
Meanwhile, he hasn't made any comments about his divorce but instead seems to be focusing more on his fitness program that he's been promoting on social media. Interestingly, Sheree has been doing the exact same thing on her Instagram account, too. Steve and Sheree might not be sharing their fitness tips or going to the gym together anymore, but at least they are trying to keep their marital drama to a minimum. After all, the streets of the fictional town of Port Charles have enough to deal with as it is.