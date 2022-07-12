General Hospital Star Steve Burton Shares Sad Relationship News

Daytime television star Steve Burton has had more off-screen drama than on-screen these last several months. It all began back in November 2021, when he announced that he was leaving his role as Jason Morgan on "General Hospital," much to the shock of his fans. According to the New York Post, he was pink-slipped from the popular ABC soap for failing to comply with the network's vaccine mandate.

While he's managed to find a new soap home on the "Days of Our Lives" spin-off series "Beyond Salem," his personal life has been one headline-grabbing moment after another. That's because he was forced to clarify a few rumors after his wife Sheree Burton announced that she was pregnant in an Instagram Story. He took to his own Instagram account to write (via Page Six), "I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she's expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine." The couple has three children together: Jack, Brooklyn, and Makena.

And now it looks like Burton has made another huge move in his life. And this one is straight out of the pages of a soap opera.