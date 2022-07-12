Emily Blunt Opens Up About The Disorder She Lived With For Years

A stutter in their speech hasn't deterred numerous public figures from pursuing careers in the limelight. President Joe Biden, despite speaking for a living most of his life, stuttered heavily as a child. As he told a 2020 CNN town hall, reciting poetry to a mirror helped Biden manage it (although he still stutters "occasionally, when I find myself really tired.")

For pop singer-songwriter phenom Ed Sheeran, his stutter was the result of a medical procedure as a child. After attempting various speech therapies with little success, Sheeran discovered that rapping along to Eminem's "The Marshall Mathers LP" did the trick. "I learned every word of it back to front," Sheeran explained during a 2015 speech at the American Institute for Stuttering. "He raps very fast and very melodically, and very percussively, and it helped me get rid of the stutter."

As for Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman, she speaks stutter-free these days, slipping in and out of accents at work, but she stuttered as a child out of nerves. During a 2011 Newsweek roundtable, Kidman revealed she would often get "so excited to get it out and I couldn't ... I just remember everyone always saying to me, 'Calm down, think about what you're going to say.'" Luckily, the "Being the Ricardos" star "grew out of it."

Kidman is far from the only thespian to have struggled with a speech impediment. Like Kidman, you would never guess from Emily Blunt's film roles, but she lived with a stutter as well for years.