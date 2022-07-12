Kanye West's Latest Move Is Turning Heads Amid Apparent Nicki Minaj Feud

Kanye "Ye" West and Nicki Minaj are seemingly at odds, and the internet is buzzing about it. The rappers have been friends for more than a decade and have even collaborated together on several projects dating back to 2010, when Minaj first worked with Ye on his album "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy." During that time, the "Super Bass" singer was just beginning to make a name for herself in the industry and was excited about the opportunity. "I heard through Drake that Kanye wanted me on his album, and I got on the next thing smokin' to Hawaii," Minaj told Complex (via Global Grind).

The rapper also confessed she was afraid of how Ye was going to initially receive her. "I didn't think that he was gonna like me," she added. However, the "Heartless" rapper felt quite the opposite and was in awe with her performance and rapping capabilities. They teamed up, with the help of Jay-Z, Rick Ross, and Bon Iver, to create the chart-topping record "Monster," which became one of their most iconic songs, per XXL.

"I thought about taking Nicki's verse off of 'Monster' because I knew people would say that was the best verse on the best Hip Hop album of all time," West admitted during an interview with Sway (via AllHipHop). While that entire song is legendary, Minaj recently performed the record with a jaw-dropping twist.