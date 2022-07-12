Kanye West's Latest Move Is Turning Heads Amid Apparent Nicki Minaj Feud
Kanye "Ye" West and Nicki Minaj are seemingly at odds, and the internet is buzzing about it. The rappers have been friends for more than a decade and have even collaborated together on several projects dating back to 2010, when Minaj first worked with Ye on his album "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy." During that time, the "Super Bass" singer was just beginning to make a name for herself in the industry and was excited about the opportunity. "I heard through Drake that Kanye wanted me on his album, and I got on the next thing smokin' to Hawaii," Minaj told Complex (via Global Grind).
The rapper also confessed she was afraid of how Ye was going to initially receive her. "I didn't think that he was gonna like me," she added. However, the "Heartless" rapper felt quite the opposite and was in awe with her performance and rapping capabilities. They teamed up, with the help of Jay-Z, Rick Ross, and Bon Iver, to create the chart-topping record "Monster," which became one of their most iconic songs, per XXL.
"I thought about taking Nicki's verse off of 'Monster' because I knew people would say that was the best verse on the best Hip Hop album of all time," West admitted during an interview with Sway (via AllHipHop). While that entire song is legendary, Minaj recently performed the record with a jaw-dropping twist.
Kanye West isn't clowning around
Nicki Minaj has now made it very clear how she feels about Kanye "Ye" West. Fans were left stunned on July 1 after the "Chun-Li" rapper abruptly cut off Ye's verse during her performance of "Monster" at the 2022 Essence Music Festival in New Orleans. "I'm 'Monster'-ed out, and we don't f*** with clowns," she told the crowd. While it's unclear what sparked their feud, many people online started to speculate whether it had anything to do with Ye hopping on a song with Cardi B. According to Billboard, the Bronx rapper released her latest single "Hot S***" featuring Lil Durk and Ye the same day Minaj called out the "Donda" rapper on stage.
To make matters worse, Ye appears to have unfollowed Minaj on Instagram after her performance went viral, per Hollywood Unlocked. And, while this beef does appear to be strange, it's not the first time they've been at odds.
Minaj revealed during a sit-down interview with Joe Budden in March that she once approached Ye with a business idea but, unfortunately, he quickly declined because of his then-wife Kim Kardashian. "If I did something with you, I think my wife probably wouldn't love that idea because I should be giving that to my wife instead," she recalled him saying (via Page Six). Hopefully these two can iron out their differences and give fans another record-breaking collaboration.