Nicki Minaj Appears To Stir Up Drama With Kanye West

Nicki Minaj and Kanye "Ye" West's feud continues — or was there ever one? Over the years, the two rappers have collaborated on songs multiple times. The "Super Bass" rapper appeared on Ye's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" album on a song titled "Dark Fantasy," while he contributed to her "Pink Friday" album with a track called "Blazin.'" They also linked with rapper 6ix9ine for the song "MAMA," and in Ye's song "Violent Crimes," a voicemail from Minaj was featured.

In an interview with The Shade Room in 2019, Minaj said that the only time they disagreed on something was when Ye had asked to turn one of their tracks into a gospel song. "What's funny is that I did a song with Kanye, that he now wants to transform into a gospel song," she said. "I done wrote three different verses chile, and I don't know. We ain't seeing eye to eye on it. I don't know, but of course, I love and respect Kanye, and Kim, we'll see what happens with that."

The Trinidad and Tobago native never spoke ill of Ye in the media since, but things took a turn when she headlined the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture.