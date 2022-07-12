The Tragic Death Of Actor And Director L.Q. Jones
The family of director and actor L.Q. Jones has sadly confirmed the death of the Western star at the age of 94. Erté deGarces, Jones's grandson, announced on July 9 that the "Casino" actor had died "surrounded by family" in his Hollywood Hills home. "The legendary LQ Jones (aka Justice Ellis McQueen) took his last ride into the sunset this morning," deGarces wrote in an Instagram post.
"[Jones] made a son to be a dad for me, and gave a middle name for Romeo," Jones's grandson continued. "[For] that I am forever grateful. Thanks Mr. Jones, your family and fans will miss you." According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jones is survived by his three kids, Randy, Steve, and Mindy.
Somehow, Jones was able to maintain a bountiful family life while also becoming a prolific Western actor. Jones — who was most recognizable for his thick mustache — has appeared in both movies and TV shows since the 1950s, per IMDb. At the news of Jones' death, fans of the legendary actor showed an outpouring of love and nostalgia for his plethora of memorable roles.
L.Q. Jones's career is unmatched
Although he came to fame as the classic Western cowboy, L.Q. Jones showed the world that there was a lot more to him than just gun slinging and horseback riding. Fans remember Jones for his parts in movies by director Sam Peckinpah — who also worked with the late James Caan – in the Western genre, per The Hollywood Reporter. Jones also appeared in the Elvis Presley film "Love Me Tender." One fan wrote on Twitter, "LQ was always a reliable character actor who owned every scene he was in." Jones also tried his hand at directing. In 1975, Jones released his magnum opus as a director, the film "A Boy and His Dog," per IMDb. One fan called the black comedy film "brilliantly weird."
When reminiscing on his life in 2020, Jones told The Palm Beach Post that he was thankful for his peers who mentored him and how his career ultimately unfolded. "You learn from them, work your butt off, and with a little luck have a successful career," he explained. "I suppose I could have worked my way up the acting food chain, but character work was very rewarding and great fun. I loved playing the heavies because I could do what I wanted and got to work with the best in the business, so I consider myself very lucky."