The Tragic Death Of Actor And Director L.Q. Jones

The family of director and actor L.Q. Jones has sadly confirmed the death of the Western star at the age of 94. Erté deGarces, Jones's grandson, announced on July 9 that the "Casino" actor had died "surrounded by family" in his Hollywood Hills home. "The legendary LQ Jones (aka Justice Ellis McQueen) took his last ride into the sunset this morning," deGarces wrote in an Instagram post.

"[Jones] made a son to be a dad for me, and gave a middle name for Romeo," Jones's grandson continued. "[For] that I am forever grateful. Thanks Mr. Jones, your family and fans will miss you." According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jones is survived by his three kids, Randy, Steve, and Mindy.

Somehow, Jones was able to maintain a bountiful family life while also becoming a prolific Western actor. Jones — who was most recognizable for his thick mustache — has appeared in both movies and TV shows since the 1950s, per IMDb. At the news of Jones' death, fans of the legendary actor showed an outpouring of love and nostalgia for his plethora of memorable roles.