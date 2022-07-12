Zendaya Just Made History With Her Emmy Nomination

Zendaya has been a force in music, movies, and television since she was a child star. In 2020, her portrayal of Rue on HBO's smash hit series "Euphoria" earned her an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. She was up against acting veterans such as Laura Linney, Sandra Oh, and Olivia Colman, but Zendaya took home the award. "Just to be mentioned in the category at all was something — and just to have them support me really filled my heart," the former Disney star told the press at the time, per Deadline. Zendaya's Emmy win was record-breaking as she became the youngest recipient of that award. She somehow made it through her acceptance speech without letting the waterworks out. "I don't usually cry," Zendaya said. "I got through it without letting it take over completely."

Being the youngest to take home the award was not the only factor that made the Emmy win a surreal moment. The awards were remote due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star had a person deliver the trophy in her home while they wore a hazmat suit, as she revealed in an interview with Timothée Chalamet for Elle in November 2020.

After the big win, the "Euphoria" star stayed committed to her character for Season 2. "I still have some scars on my legs, and got quite a few bruises," she told Entertainment Weekly in February about filming one particularly taxing episode. Now, that commitment to the role has continued to pay off.