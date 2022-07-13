The Frightening Situation Britney Spears Reportedly Just Experienced

Britney Spears has been put through the ringer recently: her ex-husband Jason Alexander crashed her wedding, and she finally ended her conservatorship battle with her father. However, she appeared to enjoy herself on a tropical honeymoon with her new husband, Sam Asghari, per Instagram. Spears recently took a short hiatus from Instagram following her wedding, but is now back to her normal posting habits. The "Toxic" singer typically bares it all on social media with topless — and sometimes fully nude images – with little censoring.

Despite backlash and judgment from Instagram users, Spears insists she's simply enjoying herself and hasn't gone off the deep end. In an Instagram caption, she wrote,"No this is not a girls gone wild campaign ... It's simply me living my life !!!" She continued, "this is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation ... jumping from island to island is literally insane !!!"

Spears and Asghari recently moved into a new home together after tying the knot last month. According to TMZ, the couple purchased a Calabasas mansion for $11.8 million. Although they got married in Spears' previous Thousand Oaks home, they began moving furniture into their new home even before their honeymoon. While the move appeared to be in full swing, Spears recently revealed on Instagram that her Calabasas mansion is actually still under renovation. The newlyweds seem to be happier than ever right now — especially after their honeymoon — but a recent experience may have briefly changed the mood.