Tarek El Moussa And Heather Rae Young Reveal Life-Changing Update

Heather Rae Young has dealt with a host of health issues this year. In early February, the "Selling Sunset" star suffered a foot fracture that resulted in severe pain, she revealed on her Instagram Stories (via Us Weekly). Her doctor believed the stress fracture was a consequence of an earlier tendon rupture that made Young overstrain another part of her foot, she detailed. "I am an avid runner, I love fitness so this is upsetting to me," she shared. "Send me [some] love."

Just a month later, she experienced yet another health scare that put her in a hospital bed. On March 16, Young underwent vocal cord surgery as a last resort to her years-long struggle with vocal stress, she explained on Instagram. "Some may have noticed my voice issues when watching #Sellingsunset and #flipping101 but on the road to recovery," she captioned the post.

All of these issues were happening on top of the fertility treatments Young had been undergoing for months. She embarked on her journey shortly after meeting Tarek El Moussa in July 2019, as she told Instagram followers in December 2021, noting that she was now ready to actively start trying to conceive. "I started my egg freezing journey two years ago but this year it's really different and my mindset has shifted along the way," she said. The process proved challenging, though. By April, Young and El Moussa had put their attempts on hold. However, it looks like the universe had different plans for the couple.