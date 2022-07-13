RuPaul Has An Unexpected Connection To Judge Judy

After a fateful meeting took place, RuPaul and Judge Judy Sheindlin started a friendship. The two television personalities spoke over the phone for an Interview Magazine chat in 2019, when RuPaul posed for a cover story with the publication.

In this article, it was revealed that Sheindlin is both a "friend" of RuPaul's, as well as an "idol" to him. The actor and drag queen reflected on when he first met Sheindlin on an airplane, which occurred two decades prior. Before their meeting, RuPaul was a fan of Sheindlin's show, "Judge Judy," and talking with her in person revealed that the pair share a strong connection. "It's funny that we sat next to each other on that plane from New York to Los Angeles all those years ago," RuPaul said. "I'd been following you before that, but there was a similarity between us that could not be ignored."

"Who would have thought that 20 years later we would be sitting and having this conversation?" Sheindlin said in response. RuPaul's friend has been honored on his show, as drag queen Bianca Del Rio impersonated Sheindlin during a "RuPaul's Drag Race" scene from 2014. In recent years, RuPaul and Sheindlin have additionally gushed over each other on numerous occasions.