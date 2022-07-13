The Sale Of Erika Jayne's Former Home Is Getting Seriously Messy

Everyone who watches "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" knows that Erika Jayne's legal and financial troubles are far from over. It's also no secret that Jayne has her fair share of enemies and trolls on social media. Now, it looks like all three battles — legal, financial, and trollish — have converged into one. It has to do with the sale of Jayne's former house, which just got a whole lot messier.

While Jayne's ex-husband Tom Girardi has been sued for alleged fraud and embezzlement, Jayne herself has maintained her innocence. She is still fighting accusations that she was implicated in the alleged theft in the courts, according to BuzzFeed. Meanwhile, she's fighting more personal accusations on social media. One of her most dedicated trolls goes by the name Attorney Ronald Richards on social media. Richards often posts screenshots of court filings with regards to Jayne's cases to his Instagram and Twitter accounts. He has called on Andy Cohen to take action against her on Twitter, and Jayne has even gotten into DMing beefs with Richards' wife (via Reality Blurb).

Now, it looks like Richards has taken the feud a step further.