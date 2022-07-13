Even More Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper's Love Life

On the heels of the news about Chris Rock and Lake Bell, Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin surprised the world with gossip in July of being an item. Hillary Clinton's top aide and ex-wife to disgraced politician Anthony Weiner, Abedin reportedly met Cooper through mutual friend, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, per Page Six. An Us Weekly source elaborated that the fashion legend introduced the two just prior to May's Met Gala. "Bradley and Huma have been dating for a few months now," the source told Us. "They have a lot in common and their friends are very excited to see where this relationship goes."

Indeed, the pair was spotted walking the Met Gala carpet suspiciously close to one another, with Cooper trailing Abedin as she posed for photographers, per Page Six. "They've been keeping it really quiet," an insider told the outlet, with another source claiming that Abedin filled in "a few friends" on a "new man," but she didn't disclose whom it was.

As the latter insider noted, Cooper and Abedin seem well-matched, with both possessing a passion for "politics and human affairs." Abedin, however, isn't the only recent lady love of Cooper's to catch us all by surprise.