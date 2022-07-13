Even More Rumors Are Swirling About Bradley Cooper's Love Life
On the heels of the news about Chris Rock and Lake Bell, Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin surprised the world with gossip in July of being an item. Hillary Clinton's top aide and ex-wife to disgraced politician Anthony Weiner, Abedin reportedly met Cooper through mutual friend, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, per Page Six. An Us Weekly source elaborated that the fashion legend introduced the two just prior to May's Met Gala. "Bradley and Huma have been dating for a few months now," the source told Us. "They have a lot in common and their friends are very excited to see where this relationship goes."
Indeed, the pair was spotted walking the Met Gala carpet suspiciously close to one another, with Cooper trailing Abedin as she posed for photographers, per Page Six. "They've been keeping it really quiet," an insider told the outlet, with another source claiming that Abedin filled in "a few friends" on a "new man," but she didn't disclose whom it was.
As the latter insider noted, Cooper and Abedin seem well-matched, with both possessing a passion for "politics and human affairs." Abedin, however, isn't the only recent lady love of Cooper's to catch us all by surprise.
Did Bradley Cooper leave Dianna Agron for Huma Abedin?
Right after news broke in July that Bradley Cooper was reportedly dating Huma Abedin, additional gossip surfaced that the "A Star Is Born" actor dated "Glee" alum Dianna Agron just prior. "He was casually dating Dianna when he and Huma started, but it wasn't serious with Dianna yet," an Us Weekly insider explained. Previously, another Hollywood insider told Page Six, "Bradley broke up with [actress] Dianna Agron and started dating Huma."
Cooper's dating history includes many a high-profile women, per Us. Before they became co-stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, Cooper and Zoe Saldana dated from 2011 to 2013. The "Nightmare Alley" star went on to romance actor-model Suki Waterhouse from 2013 to 2015 before then dating and later fathering a daughter with supermodel Irina Shayk in 2017. Splitting with Cooper in 2019, Shayk seemed to have remained on good terms with her baby daddy. Speaking to British Vogue in March 2020, Shayk mused, "Two great people don't have to make a good couple. I think we've been very lucky to experience what we had with each other."
One of Cooper's exes seems less pleased with their time together, however. His ex-wife, Jennifer Esposito, seemingly described their relationship in her 2014 book, "Jennifer's Way," writing about this ex's "mean, cold side," per InStyle. "The relationship was about him and what he needed, and nothing else," Esposito further reflected. Ouch!