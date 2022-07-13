Lea Michele Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To Cory Monteith Nine Years After His Death

If you were a teen in the early 2010s, then chances are you've heard of the hit musical series "Glee." Set in Lima, Ohio, the show followed a group of misfits who sang in the William McKinley High School glee club. For six seasons, viewers immersed themselves in the show's electric performances and outlandish storylines. The beloved series also shot its stars, like Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Dianna Agron, and Naya Rivera, to superstardom. However, on July 13, 2013, fans were dealt a devastating blow when reports revealed that Monteith was found dead in his Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel room in Vancouver, Canada.

In a 2013 report, The Globe and Mail revealed that "a mixed drug toxicity, involving heroin and alcohol" was the cause of the beloved actor's death. "It should be noted that at this point, there is no evidence to suggest Mr. Monteith's death was anything other than a most tragic accident," the coroner told the publication.

The news of Monteith's tragic death rocked the entertainment industry and his fellow Glee cast mates at the time, especially his girlfriend, Michele. "Since Cory's passing, Lea has been grieving alongside his family and making appropriate arrangements with them," Michele's representative said via a statement days after his death. With it being nine years since Monteith's passing, the "Scream Queens" star has continued to pay tribute to the "Monte Carlo" actor with heartfelt social media posts.