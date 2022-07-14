Kevin Hart Reveals How Will Smith Is Really Doing After Oscars Slap Scandal

Although it's been months since the unforgettable altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, fans are still buzzing about the so-called #SlapGate. While Rock has followed Smith's instructions to keep his wife's name out of his mouth, he hasn't been shy about alluding to the incident. According to The Telegraph, the comedian joked about the slap during one of his sets. "I'm okay, if anybody was wondering," Rock teased. "Got most of my hearing back ... I'll talk about it at some point ... on Netflix. Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive."

Smith, meanwhile, has been fairly quiet. He released a statement on Instagram apologizing to Rock soon after the event. Still, the Academy went as far as to ban Smith from attending future Oscars events for 10 years, as reported by the BBC.

Now, Smith's friend and fellow actor Kevin Hart is speaking out with an update on how the "Independence Day" actor is coping.