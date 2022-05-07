Chris Rock Took A Brutal Dig At Will Smith At His Latest Comedy Show

Chris Rock is speaking out about his physical altercation with Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards, and the comedian is not pulling any punches (pun intended). The drama — which unfolded during the March 2022 award ceremony — saw Smith storm the stage and slap Rock after he made a joke likening Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head to Demi Moore's character in "G.I. Jane." Following the altercation, Rock vaguely addressed the ordeal at the Boston show for his "Ego Death" comedy tour.

"I don't have a bunch of s*** about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I'm still kind of processing what happened," Rock said, per TMZ. "So, at some point, I'll talk about that s***. And it will be serious and funny."

Now, Rock is explicitly addressing the controversial moment and is taking no prisoners. While performing at a recent comedy show, the "Grown Ups" actor took a brutal dig at Smith.