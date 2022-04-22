Will Smith's Career Reportedly Suffers Yet Another Blow After Oscars Slap

Will we, as a society, ever fully recover from Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face at the Oscars? From the looks of things — no. In the few weeks since the actual event, Smith's career seems to have been in free fall. After releasing several apologetic statements, Smith was then forced to resign from the Academy and was banned from attending any Oscars events either live or virtually for a period of 10 years.

Smith has also, according to NME, been losing film projects left and right. Netflix has already stopped production on a crime thriller set to star Smith called "Fast and Loose," Sony has paused on "Bad Boys 4," and Apple TV+ has been quiet about the release of the movie, "Emancipation." And that's not the last of it either. The latest news indicates that Smith has been hit with yet another blow to his career in the wake of The Slap.