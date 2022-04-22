Will Smith's Career Reportedly Suffers Yet Another Blow After Oscars Slap
Will we, as a society, ever fully recover from Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face at the Oscars? From the looks of things — no. In the few weeks since the actual event, Smith's career seems to have been in free fall. After releasing several apologetic statements, Smith was then forced to resign from the Academy and was banned from attending any Oscars events either live or virtually for a period of 10 years.
Smith has also, according to NME, been losing film projects left and right. Netflix has already stopped production on a crime thriller set to star Smith called "Fast and Loose," Sony has paused on "Bad Boys 4," and Apple TV+ has been quiet about the release of the movie, "Emancipation." And that's not the last of it either. The latest news indicates that Smith has been hit with yet another blow to his career in the wake of The Slap.
Will Smith has lost more film projects
According to Bloomberg, National Geographic has decided to put the breaks on a nature show called "Pole to Pole," which was supposed to follow Will Smith as he visited the North and South Poles. The show was supposed to start filming in a matter of weeks but has now been delayed until the fall, apparently, during which time literally anything could happen (this is the year 2022 after all). Meanwhile, the New York Post reports that Netflix has also canceled the sequel to "Bright," starring Smith. Though the decision to put the kibosh on "Bright" was apparently unrelated to The Slap, it certainly doesn't help things for the erstwhile Fresh Prince in the career department.
Things are obviously not going fantastic for Smith at the moment, but that doesn't mean he's gone for good. Whoopi Goldberg, for one, fully believes that his career will bounce back, and everything will once again be coming up Smith one day in the future (via Variety). Hey, we've seen bigger comebacks than this. It's not impossible.