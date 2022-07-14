Grimes Reportedly Has Sad Relationship News

Canadian singer Grimes may have fallen off your relationship radar since her split from controversial billionaire Elon Musk, but she's still been linked to some high-profile names. Most notably, she's frequently been linked back to Musk, with the pair seeming to have an on-again, off-again relationship. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes shared that their relationship was "very fluid." However, on the same day that very article was published, Grimes tweeted, "Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha."

Just one day after that tweet — can you keep up? — Page Six exclusively reported that Grimes was now dating Chelsea Manning. Manning, as noted by The New York Times, was an intelligence analyst for the U.S. Army and infamously shared confidential documents with WikiLeaks. For her violation of the Espionage Act, Manning served 7 years in prison before her sentence was commuted by former president Barack Obama.

Now, there's a new leak surrounding Manning: word of a potential breakup between her and the singer after just a few months of dating.