Grimes Reportedly Has Sad Relationship News
Canadian singer Grimes may have fallen off your relationship radar since her split from controversial billionaire Elon Musk, but she's still been linked to some high-profile names. Most notably, she's frequently been linked back to Musk, with the pair seeming to have an on-again, off-again relationship. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes shared that their relationship was "very fluid." However, on the same day that very article was published, Grimes tweeted, "Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha."
Just one day after that tweet — can you keep up? — Page Six exclusively reported that Grimes was now dating Chelsea Manning. Manning, as noted by The New York Times, was an intelligence analyst for the U.S. Army and infamously shared confidential documents with WikiLeaks. For her violation of the Espionage Act, Manning served 7 years in prison before her sentence was commuted by former president Barack Obama.
Now, there's a new leak surrounding Manning: word of a potential breakup between her and the singer after just a few months of dating.
Grimes and Chelsea Manning are no longer together
Despite Chelsea Manning's history of sharing information, she has historically been very quiet about her own personal life. Back in June, as the Daily Beast attempted to get more details on her relationship with Grimes, the leaker said, "I'm not gonna get into my dating life ... I prefer to keep my private life private." However, she also didn't seem to deny rumors that Elon Musk's Twitter tirade against pronouns and "woke culture" could've been an attack on her identity as a transwoman.
Now, it's easy to wonder if Manning stayed quiet about the relationship because things were already on the fritz. According to a source for Page Six, Grimes and Manning have broken up and "had been breaking up for a while." The split announcement comes less than four months after the two were officially linked.
The breakup has people talking, but not in the way you might expect. Some shared that they had not even realized the pair were dating before this latest news arrived. Others weren't surprised that the couple didn't last: "So shocked that Grimes and Chelsea Manning are done .. NOT." It'll be interesting to see what eccentric figure Grimes pursues next, with some already putting forth guesses: "Grimes rumoured to be dating the earthbound spirit of John McAfee after Chelsea Manning split ?"