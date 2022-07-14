Alex Rodgriguez Is Not Mincing Words About Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez had a seemingly rough time in the wake of his April 2021 breakup with Jennifer Lopez. After calling off their engagement a month prior, the once-couple said in a joint statement that they were "better as friends" (per Today). Hours before releasing the statement, Rodriguez shared the ultimate sad-boy video to his Instagram Stories, as reposted by a Twitter user. Showing off a slew of framed photos of him and Lopez while Coldplay's "Fix You" played in the background. Rodriguez even tagged Lopez in the Story alongside a blue heart emoji.

Things only got tougher for A-Rod, for a while. Lopez was spotted in May 2021 vacationing with now-twice-fiancé Ben Affleck in Montana, per TMZ, from where the two even headed straight back to J.Lo's Bel-Air home together. A source at the time told TMZ that the two "seemed very much like a couple" at the resort. Not surprisingly, an Us Weekly insider said that A-Rod didn't take the news well. "Seeing her running straight back to Ben's arms is a real kick in the teeth," the source spilled at the time.

Rodriguez has rebounded strong in 2022, however. Since April, the former Yankees shortstop has been seen cruising around town and attending NBA games with fitness guru Kathryne Padgett, per E! News. The two have even become (sort of) Instagram-official, with Rodriguez frequently commenting on her posts. Could it be that A-Rod has finally found love after J.Lo? His recent comments suggests as much.