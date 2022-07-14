Alex Rodgriguez Is Not Mincing Words About Jennifer Lopez
Alex Rodriguez had a seemingly rough time in the wake of his April 2021 breakup with Jennifer Lopez. After calling off their engagement a month prior, the once-couple said in a joint statement that they were "better as friends" (per Today). Hours before releasing the statement, Rodriguez shared the ultimate sad-boy video to his Instagram Stories, as reposted by a Twitter user. Showing off a slew of framed photos of him and Lopez while Coldplay's "Fix You" played in the background. Rodriguez even tagged Lopez in the Story alongside a blue heart emoji.
Things only got tougher for A-Rod, for a while. Lopez was spotted in May 2021 vacationing with now-twice-fiancé Ben Affleck in Montana, per TMZ, from where the two even headed straight back to J.Lo's Bel-Air home together. A source at the time told TMZ that the two "seemed very much like a couple" at the resort. Not surprisingly, an Us Weekly insider said that A-Rod didn't take the news well. "Seeing her running straight back to Ben's arms is a real kick in the teeth," the source spilled at the time.
Rodriguez has rebounded strong in 2022, however. Since April, the former Yankees shortstop has been seen cruising around town and attending NBA games with fitness guru Kathryne Padgett, per E! News. The two have even become (sort of) Instagram-official, with Rodriguez frequently commenting on her posts. Could it be that A-Rod has finally found love after J.Lo? His recent comments suggests as much.
Alex Rodriguez has no regrets about J.Lo relationship
In the immortal words of Jada Pinkett Smith, it really is the season for healing. Alex Rodriguez spoke about closure with ex Jennifer Lopez on Martha Stewart's podcast, "The Martha Stewart Show," on July 13. "Here's what I will tell you about Jennifer — she's the most talented human being I've ever been around," Rodriguez told the homemaking guru (via Page Six). "Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that's alive."
Gushing comments aside, Rodriguez also reflected, "Look, we had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do." As fans may recall, Rodriguez has two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis and J.Lo is the mother of twin teens, Emme and Maximilian, with ex-husband Mark Anthony.
Recently, Rodriguez even laughed off a jab about Lopez's April engagement to Ben Affleck. On April 10's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast, sportscaster Michael Kay joked to him, (via Us Weekly), "It's a great time in sports. You have a new Masters champion, NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball is in full swing, people getting engaged. I mean, it's a happy time in the world." Laughing, A-Rod simply responded, "Happiness and world peace is what we're looking for."