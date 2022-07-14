Travis Barker Launches Musical Comeback After Serious Health Scare

After Travis Barker landed in the hospital, concerned fans were left uncertain about exactly how long the drummer would be out of commission — and now they have their answer. Barker's medical horror story began on June 28 when he experienced severe pain after eating dinner. Per Yahoo! Entertainment, he took to his Instagram Story to reveal that he later learned he was suffering from pancreatitis, a serious condition that causes inflammation of the pancreas, per WebMD. In his case, it was potentially life-threatening.

Barker explained how a minor surgical procedure performed during an endoscopy caused his health scare. "I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube," he wrote. His worried wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was with him when he was rushed to the hospital, where he would remain for nearly a week. Kardashian later blasted a photo agency for using old paparazzi pics to make it look like she'd left to run errands. "Really savagely uncool when I actually didn't leave his side ... shame on you," she wrote on her Instagram Story (via CinemaBlend).

The paparazzi later captured fresh photos of Barker after he was back up on his feet. On July 5, TMZ shared pictures of the rocker at a recording studio in Calabasas. However, he made an even bigger musical comeback with some help from his good pal Machine Gun Kelly — and once again, Kardashian was there to cheer him on.