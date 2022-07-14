Travis Barker Launches Musical Comeback After Serious Health Scare
After Travis Barker landed in the hospital, concerned fans were left uncertain about exactly how long the drummer would be out of commission — and now they have their answer. Barker's medical horror story began on June 28 when he experienced severe pain after eating dinner. Per Yahoo! Entertainment, he took to his Instagram Story to reveal that he later learned he was suffering from pancreatitis, a serious condition that causes inflammation of the pancreas, per WebMD. In his case, it was potentially life-threatening.
Barker explained how a minor surgical procedure performed during an endoscopy caused his health scare. "I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube," he wrote. His worried wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was with him when he was rushed to the hospital, where he would remain for nearly a week. Kardashian later blasted a photo agency for using old paparazzi pics to make it look like she'd left to run errands. "Really savagely uncool when I actually didn't leave his side ... shame on you," she wrote on her Instagram Story (via CinemaBlend).
The paparazzi later captured fresh photos of Barker after he was back up on his feet. On July 5, TMZ shared pictures of the rocker at a recording studio in Calabasas. However, he made an even bigger musical comeback with some help from his good pal Machine Gun Kelly — and once again, Kardashian was there to cheer him on.
Machine Gun Kelly had a confession to make about Travis Barker's performance
The day Travis Barker was hospitalized, Machine Gun Kelly showed his support for his friend's family by inviting Barker's son Landon to fill in for his dad during an NYC show, per E! News. And, on July 13, Barker himself made a surprise appearance during Machine Gun Kelly's "Mainstream Sellout" Tour stop at the Forum in Los Angeles. When the "Bloody Valentine" rocker announced who his special guests for the tour would be back in March, Barker was on the list, per Billboard. However, after MGK welcomed the drummer to the stage, he made a confession about his presence there.
"You know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now but guess what he's doing here? Playing drums right now!" MGK informed the excited crowd, per Page Six. MGK even pushed his pal to rock out with him for two songs, although Barker had only agreed to do one. Barker provided percussion for "Bloody Valentine" and "Title Track," and the drummer didn't seem to miss a beat. He looked energetic and focused as he performed shirtless. Kourtney Kardashian was spotted in the crowd cheering for Barker.
Barker and MGK are frequent collaborators, and they even got matching tattoos after they worked on "Mainstream Sellout" together. However, per MGK's Instagram page, he had planned on calling the album "Born with Horns" at the time, so — oops?