Andy Cohen's On-Set Injury Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Well, not being able to predict what'll happen on live television is, after all, the theme of "Watch What Happens Live," which host Andy Cohen learned the hard way after injuring himself on set during a commercial break. It's obviously not cool to laugh at people when they get hurt, but still, we can't help chuckling a tiny bit at the reactions to Cohen's little mishap on Twitter.

"Welcome back to 'Watch What Happens Live.' I'm Andy Cohen in the clubhouse where one could drink too much and make an inappropriate statement," Cohen said on-air, via Yahoo! News. "Or they could grab Caroline Brooks' curling iron with their hands during the commercial break and burn themselves, which is what I just did." While holding a couple of ice cubes in his injured hand and fanning himself, Cohen added, "Oh boy. I am in pain. I'm not kidding you." Apparently, the Bravo host had accidentally grabbed the barrel of the curling iron when trying to reach his question cards.

