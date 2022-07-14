How Did Chris Hemsworth Meet His Wife Elsa Pataky?

Actor Chris Hemsworth has maintained a long-term relationship with fellow celeb Elsa Pataky. Prior to this union, the "Thor" star was in a relationship with actor Isabel Lucas from 2005 to 2008, Us Weekly reported. Although the pair didn't last, it appears they've remained on good terms, since Just Jared showed photos of the two chatting in 2019 as they randomly bumped into each other during coffee runs in Australia.

Following the end of this romance, Hemsworth moved on to date Pataky. The couple eventually married in 2010, according to People, and have been going strong since. When Pataky spoke to Body + Soul in 2020, she opened up about her relationship with Hemsworth and stated that, like any love story, theirs has been one with some imperfect moments. "It's been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship," the mother of three explained. "I always try to see the positives of things." As history goes, over a decade ago, this Hollywood romance kicked off when a mutual colleague introduced the happy couple.