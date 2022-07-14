What Was Ivana Trump's Net Worth When She Died?

On July 14, the family of Ivana Trump sadly confirmed the death of the first wife of Donald Trump. According to ABC 7, she died of natural causes. Ivana was the mother of Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump and grandmother to their 10 children.

"Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," the Trump family said in a joint statement (via ABC 7). "Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination."

From her beginnings in Soviet Czechoslovakia to her high life in Manhattan, it's clear that Ivana was a motivated mother and businesswoman. Although the general public mostly knows her for her highly publicized divorce from Donald in the '90s and her connections to the Trump business, Ivana had her own ventures that afforded her a remarkable and glamorous life.