What Was Ivana Trump's Net Worth When She Died?
On July 14, the family of Ivana Trump sadly confirmed the death of the first wife of Donald Trump. According to ABC 7, she died of natural causes. Ivana was the mother of Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump and grandmother to their 10 children.
"Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," the Trump family said in a joint statement (via ABC 7). "Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination."
From her beginnings in Soviet Czechoslovakia to her high life in Manhattan, it's clear that Ivana was a motivated mother and businesswoman. Although the general public mostly knows her for her highly publicized divorce from Donald in the '90s and her connections to the Trump business, Ivana had her own ventures that afforded her a remarkable and glamorous life.
Ivana Trump reached the hundreds of millions mark
While she was married to Donald Trump for 15 years, Ivana Trump transitioned from her former modeling days to becoming involved in the family business. According to Vanity Fair, Ivana was the CEO of Trump's Castle casino in Atlantic City. So, when it came time to venture out on her own, Ivana already had astute business acumen.
At the time of her tragic death, Celebrity Net Worth estimated that Ivana was worth a whopping $100 million. While some of this fortune includes Ivana's divorce settlement from Donald of over $14 million, she has also earned money of her own. Over the years, Ivana had her own line of clothes and jewelry, and created her own fashion house, the House of Ivana, per the New York Times. Then in 2017, she published a book about her life with the Trumps and beyond, called "Raising Trump." Since she certainly had the means to travel and live all around the world, Ivana had residences in America, the UK, and France. After all, she's a Trump!