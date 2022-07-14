Jay-Z Shares Rare Insight Into How Fatherhood Has Changed His Life
Jay-Z isn't just a Grammy-winning rapper, successful business owner, or media mogul — he's also a father and husband. According to People, Beyoncé and Jay-Z tied the knot on April 4, 2008 and held an exclusive-yet-lavish wedding where only 40 of their closest family and friends were given the privilege to attend. Celebrity guests included former bandmate and longtime friend Kelly Rowland, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin, and Michelle Williams. While the couple has spent more than a decade together and often been labeled as one of the industries leading couples, the Brooklyn rapper revealed it hasn't always been easy.
During an interview on "The Van Jones Show," Jay-Z gushed about his wife referring to her as his "soulmate." However, the billionaire briefly shed light on a difficult time in their marriage and why it was crucial for them to work through their differences. "We chose to fight for our love, for our family, to give our kids a different outcome ... to break that cycle for Black men and women," he told the CNN host.
While we're sure being married to an icon like Beyoncé brings Jay-Z much joy, the "Empire State of Mind" rapper is opening up about how his children have changes his perspective on life.
Being a father taught Jay-Z how important time is
Being a father and navigating the ups and downs that come with fatherhood is no easy task. For Jay-Z, it's taught him one simple yet powerful lesson: time is everything. During a candid interview on Kevin Hart's show "Hart to Heart," the legendary rapper opened up about what he's learned since becoming a dad and how being present is extremely vital. "Every second that you spend, you're spending away from the development of these people that you brought here, that you love more than anything in the world," Jay-Z shared (via People).
The New York native also stressed the importance of carving out time to spend with his children. "Time is all you have," he said. "That's the only thing we control." Jay-Z revealed he had to understand that without properly balancing work and family life, it would ultimately cause him to miss out on a lot of crucial moments at home. "That changed practically everything for me," he added.
According to The U.K. Sun, Jay-Z and Beyonce share three children together — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir Carter. The couple welcomed their first daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012 and then welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter five years later in June 2017.