Jay-Z Shares Rare Insight Into How Fatherhood Has Changed His Life

Jay-Z isn't just a Grammy-winning rapper, successful business owner, or media mogul — he's also a father and husband. According to People, Beyoncé and Jay-Z tied the knot on April 4, 2008 and held an exclusive-yet-lavish wedding where only 40 of their closest family and friends were given the privilege to attend. Celebrity guests included former bandmate and longtime friend Kelly Rowland, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin, and Michelle Williams. While the couple has spent more than a decade together and often been labeled as one of the industries leading couples, the Brooklyn rapper revealed it hasn't always been easy.

During an interview on "The Van Jones Show," Jay-Z gushed about his wife referring to her as his "soulmate." However, the billionaire briefly shed light on a difficult time in their marriage and why it was crucial for them to work through their differences. "We chose to fight for our love, for our family, to give our kids a different outcome ... to break that cycle for Black men and women," he told the CNN host.

While we're sure being married to an icon like Beyoncé brings Jay-Z much joy, the "Empire State of Mind" rapper is opening up about how his children have changes his perspective on life.