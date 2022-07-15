Demi Lovato Just Suffered A Strange Injury At An Exact Wrong Time

Demi Lovato has been excitedly gearing up for the next phase of their musical career. The singer, who is non-binary and uses "she/they" pronouns, drops the pop-punk album, "Holy Fvck," on August 19., followed by their first international tour since a near-fatal overdose in 2018. Lovato eagerly teased this new era of music with a January Instagram photo of them and their songwriting team, captioning it, "A funeral for my pop music." As the wailing electric guitars and propulsive drums of "Holy Fvck"'s first single, "Skin of My Teeth," indicate, Lovato is definitely departing from the R&B-tinged pop discography of their past.

The album, Lovato's eighth, is their favorite work yet. In a statement via Pitchfork, Lovato said, "The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet ... Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself." "Holy Fvck" is also the first album Lovato produced completely sober. On "The Tonight Show" in June, Lovato revealed that they gave up the "California Sober" lifestyle they adopted making their 2021 album, "Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over." As they explained to host Jimmy Fallon, "The easiest way to do something the most authentic is to do it clean and sober ... I can't say that about my last album, but this one, I'm really, really proud about."

Unfortunately, just ahead of a performance of their highly anticipated new music, Lovato suffered a jarring setback.