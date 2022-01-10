What We Know About Demi Lovato's Latest Rehab Stay

Demi Lovato has been very open with fans about their experiences with drug and alcohol addiction over the years, including their multiple rehab stints. Perhaps most notorious in Lovato's sobriety journey was their terrifying overdose in 2018 that saw the "Body Say" hitmaker rushed to hospital in an ambulance after being found unconscious by their assistant, per TMZ.

Lovato spent a long time in recovery and opened up about the ordeal in their "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil" YouTube series, sharing the truth about the near-fatal situation during the March 2021 episode, "5 Minutes From Death." "I don't think people realize how bad it actually was," the singer confessed. "I had three strokes, I had a heart attack. I suffered brain damage from the strokes. I was legally blind when I woke up."

"I'm really lucky to be alive," Lovato continued, sharing they also experienced pneumonia. "The doctors said if there'd been five to 10 more minutes and if my assistant hadn't come in, I wouldn't be alive today."

In April 2020, Lovato proved they have a good sense of humor about their struggles during a virtual reunion with some of their fellow former Disney Channel stars. They teased they "went to rehab several times" after it was asked what everyone had been up to since leaving the network.

Sadly, though, it seems like the star may still dealing with their demons years later, as it's being reported Lovato returned to rehab after years of trying to stay sober.