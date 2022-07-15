How Robert Downey Jr. Is Reportedly Trying To Help Armie Hammer In His Time Of Need

Robert Downey Jr. was hooked on drugs at 8, thanks to Downey's addicted father sharing his stash with him. When he was sentenced to three years for a parole violation in 1999, he explained the grasp addiction had. "It's like I have a shotgun in my mouth, and I've got my finger on the trigger, and I like the taste of the gunmetal," Downey said (per BBC News).

Per Vanity Fair, Downey was a member of the infamous '80s "Brat Pack." But later on, Downey's substance abuse led to the end of his marriage and separation from his son. It stalled his career and resulted in multiple incarcerations and rehab stints. But, he still hadn't reached rock bottom. In April 2001, Downey was spotted wandering barefoot around Culver City. He was arrested, resulting in Downey being jailed yet again.

People revealed Downey had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which amplified his addiction as he self-medicated the symptoms. The next time he was arrested, he was sent to rehab, and this time it stuck. Downey's been sober since the early 2000s. "It's really not that difficult to overcome these seemingly ghastly problems. What's hard is to decide to do it," he told Oprah Winfrey. Downey is an expert on addiction and recovery, so when Armie Hammer faced the same demons, Robert Downey Jr. stepped in to help the actor in his time of need.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).