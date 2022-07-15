Britney Spears Makes Her Feelings About Hollywood Crystal Clear

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood joined Britney Spears to celebrate her marriage to Sam Asghari in June, proving that the singer's long hiatus from performing hasn't diminished her star power at all. But it was Spears who seemed star-struck when describing the magical event on Instagram. "So many incredible people came to our wedding and I'm still in shock!!! Drew Barrymore my girl crush and Selena Gomez who btw is way prettier in person if that's possible both came!!! I was speechless," she wrote. "I kissed Madonna again and we danced into the night with Paris Hilton."

The wedding was such a huge deal to the glitterati who received invites that Hilton chose to party the night away with Spears, DJing an event where a number of world leaders would be attendance. As she revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," this meant that she had to turn down a job offer from President Joe Biden himself. Hilton was also among the many celebs who rallied around Spears when she was fighting to get free from her long-standing conservatorship. Another was her fellow music icon Christina Aguilera, who tweeted, "My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."

But while she had everyone from pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo to "Sex and the City" star Sarah Jessica Parker rooting for her, Spears is giving Hollywood some major side-eye these days.