Why Dwayne The Rock Johnson Just Turned Down A Huge Job

Even if you don't consider yourself a pop culture enthusiast, chances are you've heard of the Primetime Emmy Awards. For 73 years, the prestigious Television Academy has used the event to honor TV's biggest shows and its array of actors. Like other award shows, the event has often been hosted by A-list comedians. From Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert to Cedric The Entertainer and Jane Lynch, the Emmys has featured its fair share of lovable comedic talents, per GoldDerby.

With the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards set to premiere on September 12 on NBC, conversations surrounding this year's host have begun. But according to reports, the award show has faced numerous roadblocks during its search. Back in June, Deadline reported that Chris Rock was approached for the gig. However on July 13, a source revealed to ET that he wouldn't be joining as a host due to his busy schedule. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," they said.

But Rock wasn't the only A-lister to be approached to host the show. Alongside the "Everybody Hates Chris" creator, the network also considered Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for the job. But in a recent statement, the beloved actor has dashed all hope of his involvement.