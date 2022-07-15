Why Dwayne The Rock Johnson Just Turned Down A Huge Job
Even if you don't consider yourself a pop culture enthusiast, chances are you've heard of the Primetime Emmy Awards. For 73 years, the prestigious Television Academy has used the event to honor TV's biggest shows and its array of actors. Like other award shows, the event has often been hosted by A-list comedians. From Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert to Cedric The Entertainer and Jane Lynch, the Emmys has featured its fair share of lovable comedic talents, per GoldDerby.
With the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards set to premiere on September 12 on NBC, conversations surrounding this year's host have begun. But according to reports, the award show has faced numerous roadblocks during its search. Back in June, Deadline reported that Chris Rock was approached for the gig. However on July 13, a source revealed to ET that he wouldn't be joining as a host due to his busy schedule. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," they said.
But Rock wasn't the only A-lister to be approached to host the show. Alongside the "Everybody Hates Chris" creator, the network also considered Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for the job. But in a recent statement, the beloved actor has dashed all hope of his involvement.
Dwayne The Rock Johnson won't host the Emmys
With the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards set to occur in September, the show's producers have been on the lookout for its host. One of the top contenders for the job has been Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. However the "Young Rock" star reportedly declined the coveted gig. In an interview with ET, Johnson opened up about the decision and revealed it came down to scheduling. "It was just schedule. I was truly honored when they came to me and asked, but it was just a scheduling thing," he explained. "That's all. That's really what it comes down to."
This year, the Emmy Awards have faced major setbacks while trying to secure a host. Due to the uncertainty, perhaps the Emmys could take a page out of the Oscars' book and go hostless. In an interview with Deadline, Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma gave further insight into the evolving situation. "We're trying to figure that out," he said. "Right now [the production] team [is] putting together some creative thoughts for us and getting them all to us so that we start looking at how we want to do this with a host or without a host ..." However, in a follow-up statement to the publication, the Television Academy clarified that a hostless Emmys was not on the table.
The Emmys have gone on without a host before, though — four times, in fact. The most recent hostless ceremony was in 2019.