Insider Reveals Chris Rock's Reason For Passing On Emmys Hosting Gig

The 2022 Emmys are having a major hosting problem — or lack thereof.

The nominees for this year's award ceremony, which is set to air in September, have already been announced, but the main event has yet to find a host. Deadline reports that the Primetime Emmys producers have tapped two big names to serve as emcees: Chris Rock and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Both stars have prior links to NBC, with Rock having once been a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" and Johnson being an executive producer on the series "Young Rock," a series based on his younger days. Having this duo spearhead the event would surely make for an interesting night, but unfortunately, both declined the offer.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Johnson said that he appreciated being considered for the gig, but he can't find the time to squeeze it into his extremely packed calendar. "It was just schedule. I was really, truly honored when they came to me and asked, but it was just a scheduling thing," he said. "That's all. That's really what it comes down to."

As for Rock, one might assume that he passed on the opportunity to avoid another #SlapGate, but per his reps, he had another reason for declining.