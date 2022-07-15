The Tragic Death Of Actor-Comedian Jak Knight

Stand-up comic, writer, and actor Jak Knight, who's best known for writing and voicing DeVon on "Big Mouth" and writing and starring in the Peacock series "Bust Down," has died. He was only 28 years old.

Knight's family confirmed his death on Thursday, July 14, but details surrounding his passing have not been disclosed. "Knight's loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time," an agency representative said, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Knight started his career in Hollywood as a writer for "Lucas Bros Moving Co." He once told Respect in 2018 that it was the first-ever job he had and how he got it was purely coincidental. "Deadass the way that the s**t played out was the Lucas Bros heard about me from somebody I don't know who and they was like 'aye, come hang out with us, come smoke,'" he recalled at the time. He eventually got involved in a series of bigger projects, and as a stand-up comedian, he was named a 2014 Comedy Central Comic to Watch and a 2015 New Face at the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival, per Variety.